Hindu Calendar November 2025: November 2025 on the Hindu calendar is full of important festivals, days off, and auspicious events with immense spiritual significance. During this holy month, families and communities come together through celebrations, rituals, and devotion. The month's most significant occasion is Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 5, 2025), which both Sikhs and Hindus celebrate as the birth of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Additionally, this month is spiritually vibrant due to festivals like Bhishma Panchaka, Tulsi Vivah, Dev Diwali and Kartik Purnima. November also coincides with the auspicious Kartik month, which is considered to be one of the most sacred times of the year for prayers, bathing and charitable giving in Hinduism. During this time, many devotees visit holy rivers, observe fasts and perform pujas. November 2025 is expected to be a month of optimism, devotion, and gratitude, with days dedicated to deities such as Lord Vishnu, Shiva, and the Goddess Tulsi.

Checking the Hindu Panchang for shubh muhurats and festival dates guarantees that every ritual is performed at the most auspicious time, whether for spiritual observance or organising family events. Date Day Festival / Vrat / Event 1 November Saturday Kansa Vadh, Prabodhini Ekadashi 2 November Sunday Tulsi Vivah 3 November Monday Pradosh Vrat, Vishweshwar Vrat, Som Pradosh Vrat 4 November Tuesday Manikarnika Snan 5 November Wednesday Purnima, Shri Satyanarayan Vrat, Kartik Purnima, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Dev Diwali, Kartik Snan Samapti, Sri Satyanarayan Puja, Purnima Vrat 7 November Friday Rohini Vrat 8 November Saturday Saubhagya Sundari Teej, Sankashti Chaturthi 12 November Wednesday Kalashtami, Budh Ashtami Vrat, Kalabhairav Jayanti 15 November Saturday Utpanna Ekadashi 16 November Sunday Vrischika Sankranti 17 November Monday Som Pradosh Vrat, Pradosh Vrat 18 November Tuesday Masik Shivaratri 20 November Thursday Gauri Tapo Vrat, Amavasya 21 November Friday Hemant Ritu, Chandra Darshan 24 November Monday Somvar Vrat, Chaturthi Vrat 25 November Tuesday Vivah Panchami 26 November Wednesday Shasti 28 November Friday Durga Ashtami Vrat 30 November Sunday National Flag Day ALSO READ: Amla Navami 2025: 7 Powerful Remedies To Overcome Financial Challenges

For Hindus, November 2025 is a joyful and spiritually significant month that is full of prayers, devotion, and auspicious festivities. It's an occasion to deepen one's faith, carry out good deeds, and give thanks for what one has. Every festival, from Kartik Purnima to Guru Nanak Jayanti, has a distinct cultural significance. It is believed that during this holy time, praying, lighting diyas, and keeping fasts will bring about peace, prosperity, and divine blessings.

November 2025's main highlights:

Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 5, 2025): Celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, spreading messages of peace and equality. Kartik Purnima (November 14, 2025): A holy day for bathing, charity and lighting lamps in honour of Lord Vishnu. Tulsi Vivah: Marks the symbolic wedding of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu, starting the wedding season. Dev Diwali: Known as the “Diwali of the Gods,” celebrated in Varanasi and other holy cities. Kartik Month Fasts and Rituals: Encourage self-discipline, purity and spiritual growth. Overall, November 2025 reminds devotees to live with gratitude, follow dharma and welcome divine energy into their lives.









