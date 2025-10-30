Top 10 Cleanest Cities In India: After the air quality drop in India, due to Diwali celebrations with firecrackers, the nation is making significant efforts to improve the quality of air citizens are inhaling. Currently, the nation of millions is focusing on environmental consciousness, strict laws for pollution control and green city development. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is used to check the air quality by keeping a check on pollutants like PM2.5, PM10, NO₂, and CO levels. To know more, here is a list of the top 10 cleanest cities in India as per their Air Quality Index, as of October 30th, Air Quality Index (AQI⁺), according to the data by IQAir.

List Of Top 10 Cleanest Cities In India By Air Quality Index (2025): Rank Cities AQI⁺ US Air Quality 1 Raipur 34 Good 2 Howrah 38 Good 3 Baruipur 40 Good 4 Varanasi 43 Good 5 Durgapur 49 Good 6 Nagpur 52 Moderate 7 Bali, Rajasthan 56 Moderate 8 Bengaluru 57 Moderate 9 Haldia 57 Moderate 10 Madhyamgram 60 Moderate Source: Live Air quality index (AQI⁺) and PM2.5 air pollution in India has been recorded as of October 30, 2025 (Thursday) – 13:49 IST PM – on IQAir Air Quality Rankings. Which Are The Top 10 Cleanest Cities In India By Air Quality Index (2025)? 1. Raipur Raipur is the cleanest city in India today, with the AQI⁺ US of 34 and air quality falling in the category of ‘Good.’ Despite having the reputation of an industrial hub of Chhattisgarh, the city is making significant efforts, like green mining initiatives and reducing the amount of emissions. The major credit for the city’s success goes to green initiatives and public transport that run on compressed natural gas (CNG).

2. Howrah Howrah is the second cleanest city in India, currently, with an AQI of 38, which also falls under ‘good’ quality of air. The city is situated in Kolkata and, surprisingly, one of the most polluted places in the world. Here, the main reasons for clean air quality are that broad roads, green belts, and effective waste management systems exist.

3. Baruipur The third-cleanest city is Baruipur, a city in Kolkata, with an AQI of only 40, which also falls under the ‘Good AQI’ category. All thanks to high tree cover, minimal industrialisation, and effective waste management drives. 4. Varanasi Varanasi is situated on the banks of the Ganga. The religious hub of India is also known for good AQI, which scores at 43. The reason for this success is major government-led initiatives and clean-up drives under the Namami Gange scheme. The enhanced solid waste segregation has lowered the pollution rate of the city.

5. Durgapur Durgapur of West Bengal, with a good AQI score of 49, is also on the list of cleanest cities in India. All thanks to favourable weather conditions, as Rain helps disperse pollutants. The city enjoys less traffic and is also known for the good civic sense of its citizens.

AQI Ranking System; Category-Wise Score ( Image Credit: The Daily Jagran) 6. Nagpur Nagpur, known as the Orange City of India and is currently one of the cleanest cities of India, with a reported AQI of 52. The place has witnessed consistent good air quality, and the share of credit goes to initiatives like periodic air audits, emission-free public transport, and advanced waste management.

7. Bali Bali is a rural town of Rajasthan with a small population. One of the cleanest cities is known for its environmentally friendly lifestyle. Additionally, the factors like proper household energy usage and restricted vehicle pollution maintain its AQI score of 56.

Also Read: Delhi: Air Pollution Now A Major Cause Of Brain Strokes, Lancet Report Finds 8. Bengaluru Bengaluru is the IT hub of India and continues to be one of the cleanest cities in India. Use of electric buses, improved traffic management, and awareness campaigns are the prime reasons for it being on the list. Here, the recorded AQI is 57, which is ‘Moderate’ air quality.

9. Haldia Haldia is also regarded as the industrial port city of West Bengal and is currently winning with moderate air quality, with an AQI score of 58. All thanks to upgraded industrial units and improved emission standards. 10. Madhyamgram The list of the cleanest cities of India concludes with Madhyamgram, which is a city in the Indian state of West Bengal. Its registered AQI is 60, all thanks to favourable weather conditions, which is rain, as it disperses pollutants.

Also Read: Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In India In The First Half Of 2025: Bihar Chokes With Four Cities In Worst Air Quality The above-mentioned list of the cleanest cities in India showcases a welcome trend toward a cleaner India. Top-listed cities, like Raipur and Howrah, highlight how significant efforts can provide a better standard of living. Despite the green power, pollution management and significant improvement efforts can make India a better place to live for generations ahead.