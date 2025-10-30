Quotes To Encourage Someone: Every year on October 30th, people celebrate National Uplift Someone Day to simply make people feel seen through a kind word, a helping hand, or even a quick check-in. Life is full of ups and downs, and not every day is good. Sometimes, hard days get us, and we don’t feel like getting up. In such days, when doubt, loss, and our insecurities take over, a word of wisdom or hope can make a huge difference. Here is a list of more than 50 motivational quotes that will help and encourage you or someone you know who is going through a rough patch. On the National Uplift Someone Day, spread kindness nd encouragement.

List Of Quotes To Uplift A Friend:

1. “Tough times never last, but tough people do.” -Robert H. Schuller

2. “Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” -Winston Churchill

3. “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” -Henry Ford

4. “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” -Steve Jobs

5. “It’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” -Abraham Lincoln

6. “Change your thoughts and you change your world.” -Norman Vincent Peale

7. “Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” -Benjamin Franklin

8. “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, ‘I’m possible!’” -Audrey Hepburn

9. “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” -Robert Louis Stevenson

National Uplift Someone Day Quotes (Image Credit: Canva)

10. “Dream big and dare to fail.” -Norman Vaughan

11. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” -Wayne Gretzky

12. “Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground.” -Theodore Roosevelt

13. “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” -Helen Keller

14. “I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” -Estée Lauder

15. “Success is getting what you want; happiness is wanting what you get.” -W. P. Kinsella

Quotes To Encourage Someone Who Is Depressed:

16. “Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.” -William James

17. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” -C.S. Lewis

18. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” -Theodore Roosevelt

19. “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson

20. “The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory.” -Les Brown

21. “Do not be embarrassed by your failures, learn from them and start again.” -Richard Branson

22. “The best way out is always through.” -Robert Frost

23. “Out of difficulties grow miracles.” -Jean de La Bruyère

24. “You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

25. “If you’re going through hell, keep going.” -Winston Churchill

26. “Success doesn’t come to you, you go to it.” -Marva Collins

27. “Action is the foundational key to all success.” -Pablo Picasso

National Uplift Day Quotes (Image Credit: Canva)

28. “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” -Oscar Wilde

29. “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” -Confucius

30. “Perfection is not attainable. But if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.” -Vince Lombardi

31. “There are no regrets in life. Just lessons.” -Jennifer Aniston

32. “Diligence is the mother of good luck.” -Benjamin Franklin

33. “I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be.” -Douglas Adams

34. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” -Nelson Mandela

35. “It is never too late to be what you might have been.” -George Eliot

36. “He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.” -Friedrich Nietzsche

37. “The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson

38. “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” -Aristotle

39. “Work hard, be kind, and amazing things will happen.” -Conan O'Brien

Motivational Upliftment And Encouragement Quotes:

40. “You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” -Zig Ziglar

41. “You have power over your mind, not outside events. Realise this, and you will find strength.” -Marcus Aurelius

42. “Fall seven times, stand up eight.” -Japanese Proverb

43. “Difficulties in life are intended to make us better, not bitter.” -Dan Reeves

44. “Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” -Maya Angelou

Quotes For National Uplift Someone Day 2025 (Image Credit: Canva)

45. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

46. “You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated.” -Maya Angelou

47. “The only way to achieve the impossible is to believe it is possible.” -Charles Kingsleigh (Alice in Wonderland)

48. “You define your own life. Don’t let other people write your script.” -Oprah Winfrey

49. “To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone, and a funnybone.” -Reba McEntire

50. “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” -Peter Drucker

The above-mentioned Quotes are perfect for uplifting someone’s spirits, from friends to a girlfriend or to someone you know. Be there for people who matter and let them know through these quotes that ‘It Will Pass.’ These words might bring hope and clarity to someone who needs them the most. Positive wisdom goes a long way. Remind yourself and someone you love of their inner resilience, and let them know that keeping going is the only way out of this hard patch. And bad times don’t stay forever, but the resilience you will build during these times becomes a part of you.