Amla Navami 2025 Upay: In Hinduism, every tithi is highly significant, as described in the scriptures. Among these dates, the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month is considered very important. On this day, the Amla tree is particularly worshipped. This significant occasion is known as Amla Navami or Akshaya Navami. Worshipping the Amla tree and Lord Vishnu on this day holds special significance. It is believed that Lord Vishnu resides under the Amla tree from Akshaya Navami to Dev Uthani Ekadashi. This year, devotees will observe Amla Navami on 31st October 2025.

The devotees can perform certain powerful remedies on Amla Navami to overcome financial challenges with the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Performing some upay or remedies on Akshaya Navami can additionally invite prosperity, success and happiness in the household. Below, we have mentioned 7 powerful remedies to perform on Amla Navami:

Amla Navami 2025: 7 Powerful Remedies To Overcome Financial Challenges 1. Purchase Auspicious Items Purchasing certain auspicious items on Akshaya Navami is considered auspicious. People can purchase gold, silver, copper, or brass. Purchasing these items pleases Goddess Lakshmi. Planting or purchasing an Amla plant on this day is also considered highly auspicious. Furthermore, purchasing items like a lamp, a Kalash, and a Tulsi plant also brings auspicious results.

2. Worship Amla Tree It is considered highly favourable to worship the amla tree on Amla Navami. You can do this by performing aarti with camphor and a ghee lamp. It is believed that Lord Vishnu lives in this tree on this day. Doing this is said to bring good fortune and wealth.

3. Offer Amla To Lord Vishnu And Consume Amla Along with worshipping the tree on Amla Navami, fasting is also considered very auspicious. Amla should be offered to Lord Vishnu on this day. After offering the Amla, consume the Amla yourself. Doing so brings good health and ensures a safe and prosperous home.

ALSO READ: Amla Navami 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals Of Akshaya Navami Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and the sacred Amla Tree on the occasion of Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami. (Image Source: Canva) 4. Plant Amla Tree The Amla tree should be planted on Akshaya Navami. Planting it in the east or north direction of the home is considered highly auspicious. Doing so dispels negativity and brings in positive energy. Additionally, students should place green Amla leaves in their textbooks. This increases concentration and can benefit academics.

5. Offer Water And Milk In The Roots Of Amla Tree On Akshaya Navami, face east and offer a mixture of water and milk at the roots of an Amla Tree. While doing so, recite the mantra Om Dhatrye Namah and draw a Swastika symbol with turmeric near the tree’s base. This ritual is believed to bring happiness, wealth and success in all your work.

6. Perform Parikrama Around Amla Tree Tie a red thread (Kalava) around the Amla tree 7, 9 or 11 times and perform parikrama around it 7, 9 or 108 times. This remedy might help amass financial success and prosperity. ALSO READ: Jagaddhatri Puja 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals 7. Donate To The Needy Donations made on this day yield everlasting rewards. Donating amla, yellow clothing, turmeric or cow ghee or grains is considered highly auspicious. This remedy might help invite everlasting prosperity.

(Disclaimer: This content includes advice providing generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified spiritual or astrological opinion. Always consult a specialist for more information before adopting any measures.)