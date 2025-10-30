Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devuthani Ekadashi is a significant Ekadashi Vrat in Hinduism. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month yog nindra or cosmic sleep and takes charge of the universe. Apart from this, the sound of trumpets for auspicious functions starts resonating in homes once again. Additionally, Tulsi Vivah is performed on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. It is said that by performing Tulsi Vivah on Devutthan, the devotee gets the same benefits as performing Kanya Daan ceremony. On the other hand, fasting on this day brings good fortune and desired results. This year, devotees will observe the sacred vrat of Dev Uthani Ekadashi on 2nd November 2025.

We have mentioned all the important details regarding the tithi, parana timings, significance, vrat katha and rituals associated with Dev Uthani Ekadashi and Prabodhini Ekadashi below: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date And Time Below are the details regarding the date and tithi timings for Dev Uthani Ekadashi: - Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Date: 2nd November 2025, Sunday - Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 09:12 AM, 1st November 2025 - Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 07:32 AM, 2nd November 2025 Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Parana Timings The Parana timings for Dev Uthani Ekadashi are from 05:48 AM to 08:03 AM on 3rd November 2025. Devotees can open their fast after worshipping Lord Vishnu and offering a donation to a Brahmin.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Significance Prabodhini Ekadashi is a highly sacred day when Lord Vishnu awakens from four months of sleep. According to the Panchang, this Ekadashi vrat is observed on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Also known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi, this day marks the end of Chaturmas. Auspicious events such as marriages, naming ceremonies, and housewarming ceremonies begin on this day. Worshipping and fasting for Lord Vishnu on this auspicious vrat leads to salvation and eradicates one’s sins. This day also holds special significance in the Swaminarayan sect.

The significance of Prabodhini Ekadashi is described in the Skanda Purana, as shared by Lord Brahma to Narada Muni. It is said that a person who observes Dev Uthani Ekadashi Vrat resides in Vaikuntha after his death, and Lord Vishnu himself arrives to take his/her soul to his abode. This day additionally holds special significance in Maharashtra and Gujarat, where the Pushkar Fair and the Pandharpur Yatra also conclude.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu wakes up from his four-month-long cosmic slumber on Dev Uthani Ekadashi. (Image Source: Canva) Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Rituals - On this day, the devotees must wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. - An idol or picture of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi must be installed at the place of worship. - Then, light a ghee lamp in front of Lord Vishnu. - Offer Tulsi leaves, yellow flowers, fruits, panchamrit, and sweets to Shri Hari Vishnu. - In the evening, perform puja by blowing a conch and ringing a bell to awaken Lord Vishnu. - Finally, perform aarti and partake of prasad with your family. - It is believed that the awakening of Lord Vishnu on this day renews positive energy in the universe, and for this reason, Devuthani Ekadashi is considered a day to begin auspicious tasks. Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Vrat Katha Once, there was a wealthy kingdom where everyone observed the Ekadashi fast. The people, from servants to animals, were not given food on Ekadashi. One day, a man from another kingdom came to the king and said, "Your Majesty! Please hire me." The king then placed a condition before him, saying, "Okay, I'll hire you. But you'll get everything you need to eat every day, but you won't get food on Ekadashi."

The man agreed at that time, but when he was offered fruits on Ekadashi, he went to the king and pleaded, "Your Majesty! This won't fill my stomach. I will die of hunger. Please give me proper food grains to eat."

The king reminded him of his condition, but he persisted and refused to give up his food. Then the king gave him flour, lentils, and rice. He went to the river as usual, bathed, and began cooking. When the food was ready, he called out to God, "Come, Lord! The food is ready."

At his call, the Lord, dressed in yellow robes, arrived in his four-armed form and lovingly began to share a meal with him. After the meal, the Lord disappeared, and he went on with his work. Fifteen days later, on the next Ekadashi, he said to the king, "Your Majesty, give me double the food. I went hungry that day." When the king asked why, he explained that God also eats with him. That's why this food isn't enough for both of them. Upon hearing this, the king was shocked and said that he found it hard to believe that God eats with that person. The king additionally added that he also fasts and prays often, but God has remained unseen to me.

The man, hearing the king, replied, Your Majesty, if you doubt me, come and witness it for yourself. The king then concealed himself behind a tree. The man went about preparing food as he normally would and prayed to God until nightfall, but God did not appear. Finally, he cried out, Oh God, if you don't come, I'll end my life and jump into the river.

Despite this, God still didn't appear, so he went to the river, ready to end his life. Sensing his intent, God showed up quickly, stopped him, and shared a meal. Afterwards, he took him on his plane to His home. Seeing this, the king understood that fasting is useless if the mind isn't pure. This realisation changed the king. He, too, began to fast with all his heart and eventually reached heaven through Lord Vishnu's blessings.



(Disclaimer: This content includes advice providing generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified spiritual or astrological opinion. Always consult a specialist for more information before adopting any measures.)