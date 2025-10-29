Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Devuthani Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious. This sacred Ekadashi vrat falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik. This Ekadashi is the most significant Ekadashi of the year. On Devuthani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu awakens from Yognidra and takes charge of the universe again. With Lord Vishnu's awakening from Yognidra, the Chaturmas period concludes with this Ekadashi Vrat. After this, all auspicious ceremonies start again, including marriages, housewarming, etc. This year, devotees will observe Dev Uthani Ekadashi on 2nd November 2025.

On this sacred Ekadashi Vrat, people can also perform some potent remedies to eliminate unending challenges with the blessings of Shri Hari Vishnu. Below is the list of 5 powerful remedies to perform on Dev Uthani Ekadashi to bring an end to persistent challenges: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: 5 Powerful Remedies To Eliminate Unending Challenges 1. Light A Ghee Lamp At The Main Entrance Of The House Light a ghee lamp on both sides of the main entrance and welcome Goddess Lakshmi by opening the door on the evening of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Also, keep a lamp lit in the north-east corner until midnight. Doing so brings the deities into the home and brings success to all auspicious endeavours.

2. Worship The Sacred Tulsi Plant On Devuthani Ekadashi, while worshipping Tulsi, tie a red thread around its stem. Afterwards, recite the Tulsi Chalisa and adorn Tulsi Mata with bangles, a bindi, vermillion, toe rings, and a scarf. The next day, donate these items to a needy married woman and touch her feet. Offering prayers to the sacred Tulsi plant on this day brings happiness and progress in married life.

Lord Vishnu is believed to wake up from his cosmic slumber on the sacred occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. (Image Source: Canva) 3. Offer Tulsi Leaves To Lord Vishnu When making an offering to Lord Vishnu, Tulsi is a necessary component. Hence, it is important to offer Tulsi leaves while worshipping the Lord on Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Additionally, the devotees can offer sugarcane, water chestnuts, radishes, bananas and sweet potatoes to Lord Vishnu.

4. Perform Parikrama Around Tulsi Plant During Pradosh Kaal, light a ghee lamp in front of the Tulsi plant and perform parikrama around it 11 times. Afterwards, the devotees must offer prayers to the sacred Tulsi Devi with folded hands. Doing so can help complete long-pending tasks and can help amass the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi to the entire family.

5. Offer Sugarcane Juice And Raw Milk To Tulsi Plant Offering raw milk to Tulsi Mata on this day is believed to bring blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees must light a ghee lamp in front of the Tulsi plant and offer sugarcane juice on its roots. This remedy might help ease money-related problems and bring good fortune to the home.

6. Perform Deep Daan Under Peepal Tree On Dev Uthani Ekadashi, the devotees must light a ghee lamp under a Peepal tree and perform parikrama around it seven times. The sacred Hindu scriptures suggest that Lord Vishnu resides in the Peepal tree. Performing this remedy on Dev Uthani Ekadashi may help remove financial problems and bring opportunities for wealth.

7. Offer Red Chunri To Tulsi Devi Tulsi Mata is considered an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. In the evening, light five lamps near the Tulsi plant and drape a red scarf over her. Tying a yellow thread with 11 knots around the Tulsi plant on this day is also considered highly auspicious. This remedy might help bring happiness and peace to married life and ensure the continued blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

(Disclaimer: This content includes advice providing generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified spiritual or astrological opinion. Always consult a specialist for more information before adopting any measures.)