Amla Navami 2025: Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami is celebrated exactly 10 days after Diwali. The Puranas consider this day to be the beginning of the Satyuga. Akshaya means "that which cannot be eroded." It is said that actions performed on this day yield everlasting results. The sacred day of Amla Navami is also known as Ichchha Navami, Amla Navami, Kushmanda Navami, Arogya Navami and Dhatri Navami. On Amla Navami, worship of Lord Vishnu and the Amla tree is especially recommended and the virtue of fasting on this day bestows happiness, peace, harmony, and progeny. This year, Amla Navami will be celebrated on 31st October 2025.

Check out all the important information regarding the date, time, shubh muhurat, significance and ritals for Amla Navami below: Amla Navami 2025: Date And Time Below are the details regarding the date and the Navami tithi timings for Amla Navami 2025: - Amla Navami 2025 Date: 31st October 2025, Friday - Navami Tithi Begins: 0:06 AM, 30th October 2025 - Navami Tithi Ends: 10:03 AM, 31st October 2025 Amla Navami 2025: Shubh Muhurat The Purvahana Time or Puja muhurat on Amla Navami is from 05:46 AM to 10:03 AM. ALSO READ: Gopashtami 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and the Amla Tree on the occasion of Amla Navami or Akshaya Navami. (Image Source: Canva) Amla Navami 2025: Significance On Amla Navami, offering prayers and taking a sacred dip in holy rivers hold great importance. If possible, devotees should visit a pilgrimage site and bathe on this sacred occasion to receive divine blessings. However, if someone cannot travel far, then they should take a sacred bath by home by adding some drops of Gangajal to the bathwater. This will bring eternal benefits.

The scriptures mention that on Akshaya Navami, Lord Vishnu ended the tyranny of a demon named Kushmanda, after which a Kushmanda vine grew from the demon's hair. Therefore, it is also called Kushmanda Navami. Kushmanda is commonly known as Petha or pumpkin, and is used as a vegetable. Therefore, donations of Kushmanda, or Petha, should be made on this day.

Along with donations, worship of Kushmanda with incense, flowers, and unbroken rice grains is also considered auspicious. In addition to Kushmanda Navami, Jagaddhatri Mata is also worshipped on this day in Odisha. Jagaddhatri is a form of Goddess Durga. From the day of Akshaya Navami, Mathura Pradakshina or the circumambulation of Mathura also starts.

ALSO READ: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: 1 Or 2 November, When Is Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat? Check Correct Date, Parana Time, More Amla Navami 2025: Rituals Special worship of the Amla tree is performed. Devotees must bathe during the Brahma Muhurat on the sacred occasion of Amla Navami. Afterwards, they must offer milk and pure water at the roots of the Amla tree. Then, offer roli, sandalwood paste, akshat, incense, ghee deepak, flowers, and fruits, and perform the ritualistic worship. After worshipping the Amla tree, one must perform parikrama around it seven times. It is believed that doing so bestows the blessings of Lord Vishnu and invites happiness and prosperity. Furthermore, consuming Amla as prasad on this day bestows the blessings of good health and well-being.



(Disclaimer: This content includes advice providing generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified spiritual or astrological opinion. Always consult a specialist for more information before adopting any measures.)