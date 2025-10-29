Masik Durga Ashtami October 2025: In Hinduism, the masik Durga Ashtami vrat is a way to honour Goddess Durga. Devotees observe this fast on the eighth day of the Shukla Paksha during each Hindu lunar month. Both men and women observe the Durga Ashtami fast. Those who observe this vrat usually avoid food and water for the entire day and give up worldly pleasures. It is believed that keeping the Masik Durga Ashtami fast faithfully can bring good luck, blessings, and the protection of Devi Durga.The upcoming Masik Durga Ashtami Vrat falls on 30th October 2025.

Check out all the important details regarding the date, time, significance and rituals associated with this sacred occasion below:

Masik Durga Ashtami October 2025: Date And Time

Below are the details regarding the date and Ashtami tithi timings for Masik Durga Ashtami Vrat in October:

- Masik Durga Ashtami October 2025 Date: 30th October 2025, Thursday

- Ashtami Tithi Begins: 09:23 AM, 29th October 2025

- Ashtami Tithi Ends: 10:06 AM, 30th October 2025

Devotees offer sacred prayers to Maa Durga on the sacred occasion of Masik Durga Ashtami vrat (Image Source: The Daily Jagran)

Masik Durga Ashtami October 2025: Significance

Devotees observe the sacred fast of Durga Ashtami to get blessings from Goddess Durga and eliminate persistent challenges. It is believed to wash away past sins and bring confidence, protection and good fortune. It also brings good health, wealth, happiness and peace. Goddess Durga came into existence from the combined energies of Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. She defeated the demon Mahishasura and saved the gods. Due to this reason, worshipping her on this sacred occasion is believed to bring her blessings and protection.