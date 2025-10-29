Gopashtami 2025 is a sacred occasion observed on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, Gopashtami will be celebrated on 30th October 2025. This sacred festival is dedicated to worshipping cows and Lord Krishna. According to Hindu beliefs, cows are highly sacred and dear to Shri Krishna. Devotees worship the cows, feed them green fodder and perform their aarti on Gopashtami alongside worshipping the divine lord. However, one interesting custom associated with Gopashtami is that Shri Radha Rani, the consort of Lord Krishna gives her special once-a-year darshans of her lotus feet on this day, wearing the attire of a cowherd or gwala.

Do you know the reason behind these special Gopashtami darshans of Shri Radha Rani? If you do not, you are at the right place! Let us uncover why Kishori Ji gives her unique darshans in the form of a cowherd rather than wearing her majestic lehenga.

Gopashtami 2025: Why Radha Rani Gives Special Charan Darshan Only On This Day In Gwala Vesh? The tenth canto of Shrimad Bhagavatam narrates the tale behind why Shri Radha dresses up as Gwala on the sacred occasion of Gopashtami. On the day of Gopashtami, Sri Radha Rani disguised herself as a cowherd and revisited her beloved Krishna. However, Radha Rani’s mother-in-law Jatila prevented her from worshipping at Surya Kund, causing both Shri Radha and Krishna to suffer separation. Krishna requested his friend Subala to bring Radha Rani near him by any means necessary. Subala devised a plan to reunite Radha with Krishna.

ALSO READ: Gopashtami 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals Shri Radha Rani wears the attire of a cowherd or Gwala on the sacred occasion of Gopashtami, while giving devotees an opportunity to receive darshans of her lotus feet. (Image Source: ISKCON Vrindavan) Subala exchanged clothes with Radha Rani and showed her the way to meet Krishna. Shri Radha donned Subala's clothes, picked up a calf, and left the house. Jatila and Kutila mistook them for Subala. Radha Rani responded in Subala's voice, assuring them that she was leaving the calf with its mother. This way, disguised as Subala, Shri Radha Rani went out of the home of her in-laws to meet her beloved Krishna without any suspicion.

ALSO READ: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: 1 Or 2 November, When Is Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat? Check Correct Date, Parana Time, More Radha Rani is dressed as a Gwala on Gopashtami especially at the ISKCON temples, where devotees can enjoy the rare darshans of her lotus feet. On this sacred occasion, the devotees can catch a glimpse of Shri Radha Rani wearing a dhoti, kurta, and pagdi while holding a rope in her hands. This attire is also the symbolism of the divine pastimes shared between Shri Kishori Ji and Lord Krishna.