Jagaddhatri Puja 2025: In Hinduism, Goddess Durga is worshipped in many forms, one of which is Devi Jagaddhatri. According to the sacred Hindu texts, Maa Jagaddhatri is called the "upholder of the universe," meaning the goddess who nurtures and protects the entire creation. Mother Jagaddhatri's form is considered extremely calm, gentle and virtuous. She symbolises strength, patience and self-control, which help overcome ego and ignorance. Hindu legends suggest that Maa Jagaddhatri is specifically worshipped on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in Kartik month. This year, devotees will observe Devi Jagaddhatri Puja on 31st October 2025.

Jagaddhatri Puja 2025: Date And Time Below are the details regarding the date and Navami tithi timings for Jagaddhatri Puja this year: - Jagaddhatri Puja 2025: 31st October 2025 - Navami Tithi Begins: 10:06 AM, 30th October 2025 - Navami Tithi Ends: 10:03 AM, 31st October 2025 Jagaddhatri Puja 2025: Shubh Muhurat Below are the details regarding Choghadiya Shubh Muhurat for Jagaddhatri Puja: - Labh (Morning): 07:11 AM to 08:36 AM - Amrit (Morning): 08:36 AM to 10:00 AM - Shubh (Morning): 11:25 AM to 12:49 PM - Labh (Evening): 08:14 PM to 09:50 PM Jagaddhatri Puja 2025: Significance In Hinduism, the Mata Jagaddhatri puja holds utmost importance. Hindu texts say that Jagaddhatri Devi embodies the universe's strength. She appears as a four-armed goddess, with a conch, discus, bow, and arrow. It is believed that Jagaddhatri Devi came to Earth to humble the pride of the gods. After Mahishasura was defeated, the gods became arrogant. The goddess then tested them so they could realise their mistakes. Since then, they have worshipped Goddess Jagaddhatri. According to another legend, the goddess killed Karindrasura, a demon in the form of an elephant, after which an elephant is also depicted below the goddess's vehicle, the lion. Jagaddhatri Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm, primarily in Chandannagar and Krishnanagar.

Maa Jagaddhatri is worshipped as an incarnation of Devi Durga. (Image Source: Canva) The tradition of Maa Jagadhatri Puja is believed to have originated in Krishnanagar, Nadia district, West Bengal, in the 18th century. It is said that after being unable to celebrate Durga Puja for some reason, King Krishnachandra Raya began worshipping Maa Jagadhatri as an act of atonement. Gradually, this puja became popular throughout eastern India and is still celebrated with great devotion even today.

Jagaddhatri Puja 2025: Rituals Maa Jagaddhatri puja should be performed in the morning after sunrise or during Pradosh Kaal (1.5 hours before sunset). To perform the puja, a picture of Goddess Jagaddhatri should be placed on a yellow cloth in the northern corner of the house and the puja should be performed facing north.

The person performing the puja should wear yellow clothes. Afterwards, they must take a pot, fill it with water, and add chana dal. The pot should be covered with a coconut and placed near the idol or picture of Jagaddhatri. The lamp should be lit by mixing ghee and turmeric.

Camphor aarti must be performed and yellow flowers should be offered to Goddess Jagaddhatri. Afterwards, apply a turmeric tilak to Maa and other members of the family. Devotees can offer milk and honey to Maa Jagaddhatri as bhog. Devotees must chant Maa Jagaddhatri Mantra 108 times and must meditate upon the swaroop of the Goddess.

Maa Jagaddhatri Mantra - ॐ परितुष्टा जगधात्री प्रत्यक्षं प्राह चंडिका नमोस्तु ते॥ - ॐ पार्थितुष्ट जगद्धात्री प्रत्यक्षं प्राहा चंडिका नमोस्तुते (Disclaimer: This content includes advice providing generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified spiritual or astrological opinion. Always consult a specialist for more information before adopting any measures.)