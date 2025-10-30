Tulsi Vivah 2025 is a highly sacred and auspicious festival in Hinduism, celebrated every year on Devuthani Ekadashi or the Shukla Paksha Dwadashi tithi of Kartik month. On this day, the marriage ceremony of Lord Vishnu in his Shaligram form is married to Tulsi Devi. As per the traditional Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu married Tulsi Devi by upholding Shaligram Avatar on this day, and worshipping both the deities on this occasion brings happiness, prosperity and success in married life. Tulsi Mata is decorated like a bride on this occasion, adorned with a new saree, chunri, flowers, sindoor and jewellery. This year, the Tulsi Vivah ceremony will be performed on 2nd November 2025, on the sacred occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Date And Time Below are the details regarding the date and tithi timings for Tulsi Vivah: - Tulsi Vivah 2025 Date: 2nd November 2025, Sunday - Dwadashi Tithi Begins: 07:31 AM, 2nd November 2025 - Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 05:07 AM, 3rd November 2025 Tulsi Vivah 2025: Shubh Muhurat Below is the choghadiya shubh muhurat for Tulsi Vivah this year: - Labh (Morning): 08:36 AM to 10:00 AM - Amrit (Morning): 10:00 AM to 11:25 AM - Shubh (Evening): 05:02 PM to 06:38 PM - Amrit (Evening): 06:38 PM to 08:13 PM Tulsi Vivah 2025: Significance Tulsi Vivah is a sacred and important ritual celebrated on the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik. This ritual can be performed anytime between Prabodhini Ekadashi and Kartik Purnima. In some places, it is celebrated for five days, concluding on Kartik Purnima. Tulsi Vivah marks the beginning of the auspicious time for Hindu weddings. Tulsi is considered an incarnation of Mahalakshmi, who was originally born as Vrinda. While married women perform Tulsi Vivah ceremony for the well-being of their husbands and families, unmarried girls and ladies perform this ritual in hopes of finding an ideal husband.

ALSO READ: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, Time, Parana Timings, Significance, Rituals And Vrat Katha Tulsi Vivah marks the sacred wedding ceremony of Goddess Tulsi or Vrinda Devi with Lord Shaligram. (Image Source: Freepik) Tulsi Vivah 2025: Rituals And Vidhi To Perform Tulsi Shaligram Vivah On the sacred occasion of Tulsi Vivah, Shri Vrinda Devi is adorned with beautiful sarees, jewellery, flowers and other items of solah shringar. The idol of Lord Vishnu, or Shaligram, is dressed in a dhoti. Devotees also make Rangoli and make a sugarcane pavilion to perform the Tulsi-Shaligram viviah ceremony. The marriage ceremony begins in the evening, with worship of Shri Tulsi Devi and Lord Vishnu.

During the marriage ceremony, Tulsi Mata and Lord Vishnu are bathed and decorated with flowers. They are tied together with a yellow thread, and the marriage is solemnised with the chanting of mantras. At the end of the ceremony, Tulsi Aarti is recited and offerings are made.

After the marriage ceremony, various dishes and sweets are served as prasad. Eating a Tulsi leaf is an important part of this ritual, symbolising the presence of Tulsi in the devotee's body. People also perform Parikrama around the sacred Tulsi plant on this auspicious day to receive the divine blessings of Vrinda Devi for prosperity.

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Items To Perform Tulsi Shringar Items required for performing the shringar of Tulsi Ji are: New Chunari, turmeric, kumkum, sandalwood, flowers, jewellery, bindi, vermilion, lamp, incense sticks, sweets, fruits and betel leaves. ALSO READ: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: 7 Powerful Remedies To Eliminate Unending Challenges Tulsi Vivah 2025: Vidhi To Perform Tulsi Shringar For Tulsi Vivah, first bathe the Tulsi plant with Ganga Jal or clean water. After that, wipe the plant's pot with a clean cloth and decorate it with new clothes and jewellery. Devotees should also perform shringar of Tulsi Mata by applying a paste of turmeric, kumkum, and sandalwood. Offer Shri Vrinda Devi a garland of flowers, a bindi, bangles, and jewellery. Light a lamp, perform aarti, and solemnise Tulsi Devi's marriage with Lord Shaligram. After the marriage, offer sweets, fruits, and betel leaves to Tulsi Mata and seek her divine blessings.



