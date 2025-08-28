Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India, which honours Lord Ganesha, the wisdom-giver and obstacle-remover. Devotees worship Ganesha with fervour, prayers and rituals during this festival, bringing his idol home. However, not everyone observes this festival for the same number of days. Many follow the full 10-day custom, which concludes with Visarjan (the idol's immersion), while others keep Lord Ganesha for three, five or seven days. This difference frequently prompts people to wonder why the same festival has different durations.

The answer lies in family traditions, spiritual beliefs, personal commitments, and regional customs. Although the 10-day festival is the most common and traditional, shorter durations are also considered auspicious and are selected based on environmental friendliness, convenience and devotion. Regardless of the duration, three, five, seven or ten days, the actual purpose of Ganesh Chaturthi is to dispel negativity, spread positivity and begin a new phase with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The purity of heart and the devotion given during these holy days are more important than the significance of each duration.

Traditionally, Ganesh Chaturthi lasts for ten days, beginning on Ganesh Chaturthi (Chaturthi Tithi) and concluding on Anant Chaturdashi. During Visarjan (immersion), the entire 10-day celebration represents welcoming Lord Ganesha, worshipping him and then saying goodbye with thanks. To preserve the festival's cultural and spiritual core, many families and huge public celebrations adhere to this customary 10-day period.

Why Some People Keep Ganesha for 3, 5 or 7 Days?

Not everyone can manage a 10-day celebration due to various reasons. Hence, many devotees choose shorter durations like 3, 5 or 7 days. Some common reasons include;

1. Family traditions: For generations, some households have held on to shorter durations.

2. Time and work commitments: Many people choose a time slot they can genuinely devote to rituals because they lead hectic urban lives.

3. Space constraints: For ten days, smaller homes might not be able to accommodate the setup.

4. Environmental concerns: Shorter durations often mean less water pollution during immersion.

Spiritual Meaning Behind Different Days

Significance of keeping lord ganesha at home (Image: Canva)

1. Three Days: Represents a brief but sincere time for worship, perfect for people with busy schedules.

2. Five Days: Believed to represent the Panch Tattva (five elements – earth, water, fire, air, and space), seeking balance in life.

3. Seven Days: Symbolises spiritual growth over a week, including family gatherings and community prayers.

4. Ten Days: Represents the complete cycle of devotion, from welcoming Ganesha to bidding him farewell with full rituals.

Does the Number of Days Affect the Blessings?

The most important things are devotion and purity of heart, regardless of how many days Lord Ganesha is kept. What really matters is the faith, respect and joy with which the festival is celebrated, regardless of how many days it lasts—three, five, seven or ten. In some places, even a celebration lasting one and a half days is auspicious.