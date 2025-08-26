- By Aditi Priya Singh
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Free Status Videos: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India's most cherished and extensively observed holidays. It celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, wealth, and good fortune, who is also known as the remover of obstacles. This year, Ganesha Chaturthi will be celebrated on 27th August 202,5 and the preparations are all set across India. To unite people during India's freedom struggle, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak popularised the festival, which still brings millions together in celebration and devotion today. Ganesha idols are traditionally placed in homes and pandals to start the 10-day celebration, which is then followed by prayers, rituals, cultural events and treats like modaks.
The festival usually ends with Ganesh Visarjan, where the idols are immersed in water bodies, symbolising the cycle of birth and return to nature. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, with people decorating their homes, sharing blessings and connecting through social media.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Free Status Video Download
Sharing status videos on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook has become a new way to express devotion and spread festive joy with friends and family. Here we bring some short videos that carry warm wishes, devotional chants, and festive vibes to make the celebration even more special.
In conclusion, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 status videos are now available for download. You can easily find and download free short videos to share on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, and spread the festive cheer with your loved ones. Download now and wish a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!