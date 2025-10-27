Actor George Clooney has been unexpectedly pulled into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal after Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell once boasted about performing a sex act on the Hollywood star. Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, died by suicide in April 2025. Her memoir, Nobody’s Girl, released last week, recounts Maxwell’s alleged claim but also casts doubt on its authenticity.

In her book, Giuffre described how Maxwell would often brag about supposed encounters with powerful men. “One time she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news,” Giuffre wrote. “But she had given George Clooney a blow job in the bathroom at some random event… She never let that one down.”

The memoir, first partially revealed in 2020 court filings, portrays Maxwell as someone who relished name-dropping high-profile individuals. Giuffre herself noted uncertainty about the story, writing, “Whether that was true or not, we’ll never know.” No Known Connection Between Clooney And Epstein It remains unclear when or where the alleged encounter might have taken place. Clooney, 64, has never been publicly linked to Jeffrey Epstein and has not been photographed or seen attending any of his gatherings. The actor, known for his humanitarian work and activism, has not commented on the renewed speculation.

Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death sparked widespread controversy and numerous investigations into his powerful network of associates. Giuffre's Long Fight For Justice Virginia Giuffre, 41, had been one of the central figures in the Epstein scandal, alleging that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her as a teenager. She also accused Britain's Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her, accusations he has repeatedly denied.

Prince Andrew settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre in February 2022 for an undisclosed amount, admitting no wrongdoing. Earlier this month, the Duke of York relinquished his remaining royal titles amid renewed scrutiny of his ties to Epstein. Maxwell’s Imprisonment Ghislaine Maxwell, now 63, is serving a 20-year sentence in a US federal prison after being convicted in 2021 on multiple charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy. Her conviction formally closed one of the major chapters in the Epstein saga, though new revelations, like Giuffre’s memoir, continue to expose the lingering shadows of the case.