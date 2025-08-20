The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of certain frozen shrimp sold at Walmart after detecting traces of Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, in shipping containers and a sample of shrimp imported from Indonesia. The agency warned that while exposure levels may not cause immediate harm, prolonged consumption could increase cancer risks by damaging cells in the body. The recalled shrimp was supplied by Indonesia’s BMS Foods, which the FDA said may have violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

According to officials, the company’s products “appear to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with Cs-137.” The FDA has advised recalling all BMS Foods shipments flagged after testing positive for radioactive traces, even if individual shrimp products did not show direct contamination.

Recalled Walmart Products

The shrimp in question was sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand across multiple states. Customers are urged not to consume the following recalled products:

Great Value frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

These products were distributed in stores across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

Walmart Responds To Safety Concerns

In a statement, a Walmart representative said that customer safety is the company's "top priority." The company confirmed that the recalled products have been pulled from all affected stores and put on a sales hold. "We are collaborating with the supplier to look into the issue," said the representative.