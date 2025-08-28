A Texas-based political candidate, Valentina Gomez, has ignited widespread controversy after posting a campaign-style video in which she burned a Quran while issuing inflammatory statements against Muslims. In the video, Gomez stated her goal was to “end Islam in Texas” and urged Muslims to leave the state, saying, “Muslims can f*** off to any of the 57 Muslim nations.”

Gomez’s rhetoric in the video included claims that Muslims threaten Christian nations through violence. “Your daughters will be raped and your sons beheaded, unless we stop Islam once and for all,” she declared at the beginning of the video, before setting the Quran ablaze. She concluded her remarks by invoking religious authority, stating the act was “powered by Jesus Christ.”

I stand by my actions & I will never bend a knee to the book that is responsible for the massacre of October 7th, took the lives of 13 U.S service members at Abbey Gate, & calls for our assassination.



Since you love the muslims so much, why don’t you open the borders & let the… https://t.co/TlhHWZSLmd — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) August 27, 2025

'End Islam In Texas'

On her social media account X, Gomez defended her actions, writing, “I stand by my actions & I will never bend a knee to the book that is responsible for the massacre of October 7th, took the lives of 13 US service members at Abbey Gate, & calls for our assassination.” The video follows a pattern of extreme rhetoric in Gomez’s campaign. In May 2025, she disrupted a Muslim civic engagement event at the Texas State Capitol, seizing the microphone and declaring, “Islam has no place in Texas. Help me to Congress so we can end the Islamisation of America. I only fear God.”

Her political platform has consistently leaned on provocative and inflammatory messaging. In December 2024, Gomez released another controversial video depicting the staged execution of a hooded immigrant, calling for “public executions” of undocumented migrants accused of violent crimes.