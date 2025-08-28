Hours after the USA's steep 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods entering America took effect, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro issued a provocative statement, labeling the Russia-Ukraine conflict as “Modi’s war.” Speaking to Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, Navarro said the Trump administration aimed to intensify pressure on India to end purchases of Russian energy, but India refused.

Modi's war: White House trade advisor “I mean Modi’s war because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi,” Navarro said on Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power. “Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. The consumers and businesses and everything lose, and workers lose because India’s high tariffs cost us jobs, and factories, and income and higher wages. And then the taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi’s war,” he added.

He suggested that India should act like the biggest democracy in the world. However, he did not mention China, which is still the largest importer of Russian oil, and isn’t facing any tariff burnt, like India.“India, you’re the biggest democracy in the world, OK, act like one,” Navarro added.

Trump’s 50 per cent tariff on India

The US is the largest trading partner of India from 2021-22. In 2024-25, the bilateral trade in goods stood at USD 131.8 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports and USD 45.3 billion imports). Both countries are negotiating a trade deal for the past 4-5 months. However, it is still not finalised.

Despite the ongoing talks, Trump imposed steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the United States.