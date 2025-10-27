UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the prime minister, during is visit to Ayodhya, will participate in a flag hoisting programme on the main spire of the Ram temple as well as on temples built in the complex on that day.

Modi may visit Ayodhya on November 25, when a flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled to take place.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday announced the completion of all temple construction work, including the main shrine of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Ayodhya on November 25, security and operational preparedness was reviewed at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport here on Monday.

Preparations for the event have commenced, Shahi said, adding that the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama will take place on October 30 and the Panch Kosi Parikrama on November 1.

Both district and police administrations are working to ensure security and facilities for devotees in the Ayodhya pilgrimage area.

The minister said that the widening work of Panch Kosi Parikrama path has been completed, while work on the 14 Kosi Parikrama route is progressing rapidly.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Hoist 'Dharma Dhwaj' Atop Ayodhya's Ram Temple Next Month; 6000-8000 Invited For Grand Event

Shahi also reviewed the arrangements of cleanliness, drinking water, medical facilities, security, lighting arrangements, traffic, parking, transportation and facilities for devotees.

Dhirendra Singh, the newly appointed Airport Director, provided details on the preparations since assuming charge.

He said, "Flight movement suddenly increases during VIP movement. Parking emerges as the biggest problem at that time. Aircraft of several distinguished guests cannot be parked simultaneously.

To resolve this, Singh said, "We arrange alternate airports. We are considering this. Review is underway regarding aircraft parking after landing." He added that there is a high alert for security during the prime minister's visit.

"We ensure that there is no lapse in security in any way. Special attention needs to be maintained regarding cleanliness and hygiene," he added.

Elaborating on Modi's likely visit to the holy city, Singh said, "We have also handled Prime Minister's movement several times at Kangra Airport (where Singh was earlier posted). Ayodhya Airport also has its own experience regarding PM's visit."

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Temple Trust Says Construction Work Complete, PM Modi To Hoist 'Dhwaj' Next Month



"Our entire team and all types of experts are available with the airport authorities. We will be able to accomplish this in the best possible manner. The airport authorities and all our stakeholders together will be able to make better arrangements," he added.