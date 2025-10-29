Bahraich Boat Accident: A boat carrying around 28 passengers overturned in the Kaudiyala River in the Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. Four of them were rescued safely, while several of them were reportedly missing following the incident.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were immediately dispatched to the site to conduct rescue operations. Authorities are currently working to locate and rescue missing passengers, Jagran.com reported.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the police and administration, along with the SDRF and NDRF, to proceed to the accident site and promptly conduct rescue operations.

The gates of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghaghra Barrage were opened after the closure period, leading to a strong surge in the Kaudiyaala and Gerua rivers. The passengers, reportedly the residents of Bharthapur village, boarded a boat to attend a programme in Khairatia village.