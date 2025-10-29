- By Chetna Shree
Wed, 29 Oct 2025
- Source:JND
Bahraich Boat Accident: A boat carrying around 28 passengers overturned in the Kaudiyala River in the Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. Four of them were rescued safely, while several of them were reportedly missing following the incident.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were immediately dispatched to the site to conduct rescue operations. Authorities are currently working to locate and rescue missing passengers, Jagran.com reported.
Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the police and administration, along with the SDRF and NDRF, to proceed to the accident site and promptly conduct rescue operations.
The gates of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghaghra Barrage were opened after the closure period, leading to a strong surge in the Kaudiyaala and Gerua rivers. The passengers, reportedly the residents of Bharthapur village, boarded a boat to attend a programme in Khairatia village.
The boat capsized in the Kaudiyala River strong currents when it was carrying villagers back to Bharthapur after attending the ceremony. The return journey via the Kaudiyala river was chosen because the walking distance was too long, the report further stated.
The incident sparked panic among passengers and local residents. Four of them were reportedly rescued while several others went missing. In response, the gates of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghaghra Barrage were closed to halt the water flow and aid rescue efforts.