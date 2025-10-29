Uttar Pradesh News: In another shocking incident of marital assault, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly thrown off the roof of a two-storey building in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi after she refused to have sex with her husband. Police officials are investigating the matter, and stringent action will be taken against the accused.

The woman, identified as Teeja, a resident of the Mau Ranipur police station area, said she married Mukesh Ahirwar after meeting him at a temple, where he promised to care for her and stay by her side for life, NDTV reported.

“Everything went well for the first year,” she said, adding that afterwards, Ahirwar began staying away from home for long periods and would physically assault her when he returned.

After being away from home for a similar period, Ahirwar returned on Monday and allegedly assaulted Teeja, forcing himself on her. He reportedly attacked her again on Tuesday and tried to force her into sex, but she resisted.

Teeja alleged that, enraged by her refusal, Ahirwar and his parents threw her off the roof of a two-storey building.

Neighbours rushed Teeja to a local hospital after hearing her screams and finding her severely injured on the ground. She was later referred to Jhansi Medical College.

According to the police, Teeja is stable and the allegations are being investigated. “Action will be taken after the investigation,” NDTV quoted an official as saying.