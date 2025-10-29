- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 07:39 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Efforts are underway to make Gurugram and its surrounding areas completely free of stray cattle. Officials of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) have set a target of November 30 for Farukhnagar, Sohna, and Pataudi, while the Gurugram municipal area is expected to be made stray cattle-free by December 31.
Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya shared this update during a virtual meeting chaired by Vikas Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary of the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department. During the meeting, officials were directed to prioritise making major roads free from stray cattle to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety.
Dahiya also informed that the MCG has collected over Rs 261 crore in property tax so far in the ongoing financial year 2025-26. To accelerate revenue growth, strict action is being taken against tax defaulters. So far, 17 properties with tax dues amounting to several crores have been sealed.
The MCG has launched special camps across various areas to facilitate property tax data correction. With the support of councillors and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) representatives, data is being rectified on the spot. The commissioner urged citizens to self-certify their property tax details to enhance transparency and public participation in the process.
The meeting also reviewed progress under several key initiatives, including property certificate distribution in the Lal Dora area, the SVANidhi se Samriddhi scheme, the Haryana Shehar Swachhta Abhiyan, the Harpath portal, and the Mhari Sadak portal. Officials were instructed to achieve the targets of all schemes within the stipulated timeline and ensure the timely delivery of public services.