Efforts are underway to make Gurugram and its surrounding areas completely free of stray cattle. Officials of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) have set a target of November 30 for Farukhnagar, Sohna, and Pataudi, while the Gurugram municipal area is expected to be made stray cattle-free by December 31.

Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya shared this update during a virtual meeting chaired by Vikas Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary of the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department. During the meeting, officials were directed to prioritise making major roads free from stray cattle to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety.

Dahiya also informed that the MCG has collected over Rs 261 crore in property tax so far in the ongoing financial year 2025-26. To accelerate revenue growth, strict action is being taken against tax defaulters. So far, 17 properties with tax dues amounting to several crores have been sealed.