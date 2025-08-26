- By Akansha Pandey
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 08:22 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- Max Hospital opens OPD in Meerut.
- Cancer patients will receive radiation therapy.
- Better treatment to be available closer to home.
Max Hospital from Patparganj, Delhi, has announced that it will now be running a monthly OPD (Out-Patient Department) clinic in Meerut.
A doctor from Max announced that their specialists will be available for consultations at the Max Med Centre in Mangal Pandey Nagar. This clinic will be open on the fourth Thursday of every month, from 12 PM to 2 PM. The main focus will be on helping cancer patients, and the doctors will also provide consultations for radiation therapy.
Dr Prateek Varshney, a senior cancer surgeon at Max Hospital, explained the reason for this new service. He said the hospital wants to make top-quality cancer care available closer to home for people in Meerut and the surrounding areas, so they can get treated effectively and on time.
He added that many people in the region don't recognise the early symptoms of cancer. By the time they realise how serious it is and travel to a major hospital in Delhi, the disease is often at a late stage, which makes treatment more difficult. With an OPD operating here, people will be able to learn about serious illnesses like cancer in a timely manner.