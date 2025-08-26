Max Hospital from Patparganj, Delhi, has announced that it will now be running a monthly OPD (Out-Patient Department) clinic in Meerut.

A doctor from Max announced that their specialists will be available for consultations at the Max Med Centre in Mangal Pandey Nagar. This clinic will be open on the fourth Thursday of every month, from 12 PM to 2 PM. The main focus will be on helping cancer patients, and the doctors will also provide consultations for radiation therapy.