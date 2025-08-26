After the monsoon rains, Dengue cases are now starting to show up in the district's government hospitals. Testing for Dengue has been increased at both MMG and Combined hospitals.

The first confirmed Dengue patient was identified at the district MMG Hospital after visiting the physician's OPD. The hospital chief, Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh, said that the patient, a resident of the Vijayanagar area, was given the necessary medicine and advised to rest at home instead of being admitted to the hospital. Similarly, a student from Swarnjayanti Puram who came to the Combined Hospital's OPD with a fever also tested positive for Dengue. He was also sent home with medicine.