- By Akansha Pandey
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 09:49 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- Increase in dengue cases in Ghaziabad following rainfall.
- First dengue patient admitted to MMG Hospital.
- The number of patients with vomiting and diarrhoea has also increased.
After the monsoon rains, Dengue cases are now starting to show up in the district's government hospitals. Testing for Dengue has been increased at both MMG and Combined hospitals.
The first confirmed Dengue patient was identified at the district MMG Hospital after visiting the physician's OPD. The hospital chief, Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh, said that the patient, a resident of the Vijayanagar area, was given the necessary medicine and advised to rest at home instead of being admitted to the hospital. Similarly, a student from Swarnjayanti Puram who came to the Combined Hospital's OPD with a fever also tested positive for Dengue. He was also sent home with medicine.
Along with Dengue, the number of patients with illnesses like vomiting and diarrhea is also on the rise. On Tuesday, 605 sick children came to the OPDs of both district hospitals for treatment, and more than 11 of them had to be admitted. Seven other patients were admitted to the Dengue ward due to high fever.
In total, 3,649 patients visited the OPDs on Tuesday, including 1,706 women, 1,286 men and 373 elderly people. Out of the 378 patients suffering from fever, 59 were children.
A physician, Dr Santram Verma, advises people to see a doctor immediately if they experience symptoms like fever and stomach pain. He stressed that people should completely avoid eating food from outside and should drink plenty of fluids. According to him, most of the patients coming to the OPD with fever, vomiting and diarrhea are getting sick because they ate outside food.