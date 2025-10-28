In a major relief for parents, application forms under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will no longer be rejected due to mistakes. The Gautam Buddhs Nagar Education Department has introduced several changes for the 2026-27 academic session to ensure that children from economically weaker families can easily secure admission to 25 per cent reserved seats in private schools.

For the upcoming session, if errors are found in an application form, parents will be contacted by a help desk set up at the block level to make corrections. District-level school mapping has already been completed.

This year, admissions will be conducted across 1,135 schools in four blocks, and for the first time, the process will take place in five phases.

Verification will be carried out through the child’s Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID and the parents’ Aadhaar cards. Fee reimbursement will only be provided for students with a valid Aadhaar identification.

Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said that seat allocation and admissions will be closely monitored at every stage. Education officers in each block will also be required to submit detailed admission reports for every enrolled child. A target has been set to fill more than 85 per cent of the available RTE seats in the 2026-27 session.