The registration for the project will begin on October 31, 2025 and will end on November 21, 2025. The project construction will soon be completed. The final submission deadline has been set for November 24, 2025. The e-auction has been scheduled from December 1-4.

DDA Housing Scheme: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced a Premium Housing Scheme 2025 in East Delhi’s Karkardooma. The project is named DDA Towering Heights. Under this, e-auction will be held for 1,026 2 BHK flats.

75:25 means that the people will have to pay 75 per cent of the flat cost first, and the remaining 25 per cent by July 2026, when possession is expected, according to the DDA brochure.

Five per cent GST will be added to the final cost. Buyers must note that the reserve price does not have maintenance charges, conversion fees, and water connection charges.

Check Eligibility

- Only Indian citizens can apply.

- The applicant should have completed 18 years of age as on the last date of submission of the application.

- Applicant needs to have a Permanent Account Number (PAN) and it must be used in the Application Form.

- For application under the SC/ST Reserved Category, the joint applicant/co-applicant needs to be someone from within the family.

- It must be taken into account that natural person(s) are only eligible for the e-Auction. Companies, trusts, societies, co-operative societies, or any other legal entities, and others will not be allowed to participate.

About Demand Cum Allotment Letter

As per the brochure, a Demand cum Allotment Letter (DAL) will be given to successful applicants. This will contain 75 per cent of the total price of the flat including other applicable charges.