Chennai Weather Forecast: Amid Cyclone Montha alert, Tamil Nadu’s capital is expected to witness heavy rain, strong winds and power cuts. Chennai and a few neighbouring districts are placed under an orange alert for intense showers by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cyclone Montha will hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per IMD, the impact of Cyclone Montha will be felt most in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

North coastal Tamil Nadu is expected to see heavy rain activity over next few hours.

Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet have been placed under an orange alert by the IMD. A yellow alert has been issued for Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, and Puducherry.

On October 29, an orange alert for heavy rain has been issued for Tiruvallur. Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and the ghat regions of Tirunelveli will be under yellow alert.

Chennai Power Cut

Electricity cuts may take place in certain areas if south and central Chennai amid heavy rains, TANGEDCO officials said, as quoted by a TimesNow report.

Meanwhile, Chennai will witness a shutdown on Wednesday in view of maintenance works. The affected areas in Thirumudivakkam will include - Erumaiyur, Crusher Area, Kishkintha Main Road, Rajiv Nagar, Indira Nagar, Guru Nagar, Vivekanatha Nagar, Palanthandalam, Nagan Street.

Chennai Schools Closed

As Chennai has been placed under a high alert, District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has announced a holiday for all schools on Tuesday. Additionally, Tiruvallur district has also shut schools.