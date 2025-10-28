Chennai Power Cut: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced shutdown in multiple areas in Chennai on Wednesday, October 29 in view of maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 5 pm if works are completed ahead of schedule.

Chennai Power Cut Areas

Thirumudivakkam: Erumaiyur, Crusher Area, Kishkintha Main Road, Rajiv Nagar, Indira Nagar, Guru Nagar, Vivekanatha Nagar, Palanthandalam, Nagan Street.

ALSO READ: Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Lash Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Cyclone Montha Alert; Check Power Cut Areas

Cyclone Montha Alert In Chennai

Amid Cyclone Montha alert, Chennai is expected to witness heavy rain, strong winds on Tuesday. Chennai and a few neighbouring districts are placed under an orange alert.

Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet have been placed under an orange alert by the IMD. A yellow alert has been issued for Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, and Puducherry.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha To Affect Delhi, Uttar Pradesh And Bihar? Check IMD's Weather Report

Cyclone Montha will hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per IMD, the impact of Cyclone Montha will be felt most in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.