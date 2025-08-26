- By News Desk
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- Young woman harassed, attempt to tear clothes.
- The victim was going to get medicine.
- A case has been registered and the investigation is ongoing.
A young woman residing in a colony under the Sahibabad police station's jurisdiction was harassed and subjected to obscene acts by a young man. When she resisted, the accused attempted to tear her clothes and fled after threatening her. The victim has filed a police report against the accused in the matter.
The victim, a resident of Sahibabad, stated that on August 23rd, she was on her way to a chemist's shop to buy medicine. On the road, she encountered Ranjit, a neighbor, who made lewd remarks at her. When she protested, the accused started verbally abusing and molesting her. Following this, he attempted to tear her clothes. He fled the scene when she shouted for help.
ACP Sahibabad, Shweta Yadav, confirmed that a report has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The accused will be arrested.