- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- Shelter home for dangerous dogs under consideration.
- Demand for stricter dog ownership rules.
- Fine for keeping a dog without registration.
Following the Supreme Court’s directive on shelter homes and sterilisation for dangerous dogs, discussions have picked up pace in the Municipal Corporation and local municipal councils. Citizens are demanding stricter enforcement of rules to ensure safety, while officials highlight existing measures.
The Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad (MCG) has made dog registration mandatory, limiting households to two pets. Registration requires vaccination and sterilisation certificates, with annual renewal. The registration fee was hiked last year from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. Non-registration invites fines of up to Rs 10,000, while dog bite cases can draw penalties of up to Rs 5,000.
ALSO READ: Lucknow News: SGPGI Doctors Showcase Painless, Affordable Alternatives To Surgery For Cancer, Stroke Patients
Despite these rules, residents complain of lax enforcement. Many pet owners do not use muzzles or leashes while walking their dogs, often leading to attacks. The corporation has arranged sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs, but residents insist on stricter action, particularly against aggressive pets in societies and colonies.
In Indirapuram, Ward-79 councillor Harish Kadakoti raised the issue with the corporation. Officials said dogs involved in recent biting incidents will soon be shifted to shelter homes. Dr Anuj, Veterinary Officer, noted that Ghaziabad has the second-highest number of registered dogs in Uttar Pradesh, and all complaints are being monitored.
Residents, however, remain dissatisfied. The Oxy Homes Apartment Association in Loni has demanded relief from the menace, citing repeated dog attacks. Association president Vinod Kumar said a letter has been sent to the management board, urging that dangerous dogs be sent to shelters as per the SC’s order.
ALSO READ: UK Helicopter Crash: Three Killed As Chopper Spirals Into Field During Flight Training | VIDEO
Locals voiced similar concerns. “Rules exist only on paper; victims of dog bites rarely feel justice is served,” said Pankaj, a Vasundhara resident. Avdhesh Sharma from Vaishali added, “Dog bite complaints often end in fights with owners. Police don’t act, and negligence goes unpunished. Stray dogs that bite should be immediately caught and sent to shelters.”
The debate reflects a growing divide between dog owners and residents, with many calling for stricter laws and effective enforcement to prevent recurring incidents.