At the annual conference of the Society of Emergency Radiology (SERCON-2025), hosted by Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), experts highlighted how cutting-edge radiological techniques are revolutionising patient care by reducing the need for major surgeries.
Prof Archana Gupta, Head of the Radiology Department at SGPGI, said that tumours in the liver and breast can now be treated using the cryoablation technique. The minimally invasive procedure uses extreme cold, delivered via a fine needle with nitrogen or argon gas, to freeze and destroy tumour cells. “This technique spares patients from major surgery, reduces pain and bleeding, and ensures quicker recovery, particularly beneficial for elderly patients or those unfit for surgery,” she noted.
Prof Vivek Singh, neuro-intervention specialist, said SGPGI now offers advanced neuro-intervention facilities, enabling faster, more precise treatment of life-threatening conditions such as stroke, brain bleeds, and aneurysms. “Through a catheter-based procedure, clots can be removed and brain bleeding can be stopped without open surgery,” he explained.
Dr Anuradha Singh added that simulator-based training has been introduced, ensuring doctors can deliver more accurate and timely care during emergencies.
The conference also featured experts from the USA, Canada, and Thailand, who shared their experiences.
Inaugurating the event, SGPGI Director Prof RK Dhiman said, “Interventional radiology today is safe, effective, less expensive, and painless. It is giving patients access to precise treatment options.”
Meanwhile, Prof Tushant Singh and Prof Samarendra Singh of the Lohia Institute emphasised the role of interventional radiology in treating gangrene. By restoring blood flow to the affected areas, they said, a dozen critically ill patients have been successfully treated in recent years. Gangrene, often caused by diabetes, clots, or infections, remains a major challenge, but the technique offers new hope.