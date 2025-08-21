- By Priyanka Koul
Ghaziabad: In a chilling incident, a 23-year-old deaf and mute Dalit woman was found hanging in her house in a village under Loni Police Station limits in Ghaziabad, days after she was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men, police said on Thursday.
According to officials, the woman was kidnapped on August 18 and later subjected to sexual assault. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment and returned home on Wednesday night. Hours later, her family found her hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. Police believe she may have taken her own life.
Her father, a carpet seller by profession, lodged a complaint at Loni Police Station alleging that his daughter had been gang-raped. Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said:
“An FIR has been registered. Two accused, Rohit (23) and Bhola (45), have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the third.”
The woman’s death triggered protests as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) activists gathered at the local police station demanding justice. Senior police officials met the protesters and assured them that strict action would be taken and all those involved would be arrested soon.
A separate case of sexual assault was reported from Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area, where a 35-year-old factory worker has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl, his neighbour.
The incident took place on Wednesday night when the accused lured the child to an abandoned flat and assaulted her.
“Upon reaching the location, it was found that the victim, a resident of Narela, had been sexually assaulted by the accused, who is her neighbour. He was immediately taken into custody,” a senior police officer said.
The minor received medical treatment, and her statement is being recorded in the presence of counsellors. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.