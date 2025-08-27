In a domestic dispute in Wave City, Ghaziabad, a man sustained burns to his hands, feet, and upper body after his wife allegedly threw boiling tea on him. The incident occurred on the morning of August 24, according to the victim, Saurabh Singh.

Singh alleges that during an argument with his wife, Ankita Singh, she attacked him with boiling tea from the stove, causing swelling on his head, nosebleeds, and blisters extending from his left hand to his chest.

ALSO READ: Bihar Launches Industrial Investment Promotion Package 2025; Free Land, Subsidies, Rs 40 Crore Incentives For Investors | Details

Singh also claims that his wife took approximately Rs 1,44,000 in cash and other belongings from their home following the incident. CCTV footage reportedly shows her leaving the house with the cash.

Saurabh Singh filed a complaint at the Wave City police station on August 26. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The victim has also undergone a medical examination.

ALSO READ: Nagpur-Gondia Expressway Project Gets Cabinet Approval; Check Cost, Route, Other Details

“An investigation is underway based on the victim’s complaint, and necessary action is being taken,” said Priyashree Pal, ACP of Wave City.