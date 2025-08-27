Bihar has taken a historic step to position itself as a leading industrial hub in India with the launch of the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package, 2025. The package aims to attract global investment, strengthen the manufacturing sector, and create new employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Industry Minister Nitish Mishra said that Bihar is now fully equipped with infrastructure for investors, including a 15,000-acre land bank, robust road networks, electricity, waterways, and airport connectivity.

Mishra emphasised that the package is designed to make Bihar a global industrial power, offering comprehensive support for entrepreneurs and fostering innovation. The package includes free land allocation, financial incentives, and other facilities to facilitate investment. Investors will also receive Rs 20,000 per employee for skill development.