- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 10:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bihar has taken a historic step to position itself as a leading industrial hub in India with the launch of the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package, 2025. The package aims to attract global investment, strengthen the manufacturing sector, and create new employment opportunities for the state’s youth.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Industry Minister Nitish Mishra said that Bihar is now fully equipped with infrastructure for investors, including a 15,000-acre land bank, robust road networks, electricity, waterways, and airport connectivity.
ALSO READ: Bihar News: Fig Fruit Development Scheme Offers Rs 50,000 Per Hectare Subsidy To Farmers In 32 Districts; Apply Here
Mishra emphasised that the package is designed to make Bihar a global industrial power, offering comprehensive support for entrepreneurs and fostering innovation. The package includes free land allocation, financial incentives, and other facilities to facilitate investment. Investors will also receive Rs 20,000 per employee for skill development.
Additional Chief Secretary of the Industry Department, Mihir Kumar Singh, presented the package’s provisions, highlighting incentives for environmental protection, renewable energy use, patent registration, and quality certification.
Key provisions of the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package 2025 include:
- Free land up to 10 acres for units investing over Rs 100 crore and generating more than 1,000 direct jobs.
- Free land up to 25 acres for investments exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.
- Interest subsidy of up to Rs 40 crore.
- Net SGST reimbursement up to 300 per cent of the approved project cost for 14 years.
- Capital subsidy up to 30 per cent of investment.
- Special incentives for textile, leather, and other units on contributions to ESI and EPF accounts of employees who are natives of Bihar.
- Export incentives of up to Rs 40 lakh per year for 14 years.
- Environmental protection incentive: Reimbursement of 25 per cent of costs on effluent treatment, ZLD, and sewage treatment plants (up to Rs 1 crore).
- Additional support for renewable energy adoption, private industrial parks, and skill development.
ALSO READ: Gorakhpur News: MGU Launches New Academic, Healthcare Initiatives; Boosts Education And Research The package also considers the recent UK-India trade agreement and aims to create a conducive environment for Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, and domestic investors alike. Officials from the Industry Department, including Mukul Kumar Gupta and Vikas Shekhar Anand, were present during the announcement.
This initiative marks a significant step towards transforming Bihar into an attractive investment destination and generating large-scale employment for the state’s skilled workforce.