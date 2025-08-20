Stray Dogs Row: Amid the ongoing controversy over stray dogs, another dog bite incident has been reported in Uttar Pradesh. In Ghaziabad, a pet dog bit a woman’s leg inside a residential society. CCTV footage shows the dog suddenly emerging from a lift and attacking the woman, while the owner stood nearby.

The video shows the woman waiting for the lift in the lobby when the dog unexpectedly jumped on her. The dog had exited a different lift and pounced without warning.

Watch Video

In a Ghaziabad society, a man took his dog into the lift when suddenly the dog attacked a maid standing there. The owner walked away as if nothing had happened, while the poor maid was left in pain. pic.twitter.com/FfLuKL68Fc — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 20, 2025

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. The dog retreated into the lift after a man, seemingly its owner, exited. Notably, the dog was not on a leash. After the attack, the woman was seen crying in pain and limping due to the leg injury.

