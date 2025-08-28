On the evening of August 22, 2025, a shocking incident happened in Nurpur village in Hapur district. A man named Ajit, who has a criminal record, shot and killed his 83-year-old father, Rammehar Singh. The reason for the murder was a family argument over a piece of land (about 17 bighas). The father wanted to lease out the land, but the son, Ajit, was against it. The argument got heated, and Ajit shot his father twice. After the crime, Ajit ran away and is still missing.

The victim's daughter-in-law (Ajit's sister-in-law) has filed a police complaint against him. Since Ajit has not been caught yet, the police have announced a Rs 20,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. The police have warned that Ajit is a dangerous and well-known criminal with several serious cases against him, including murder, in different districts. They are asking the public for help. If anyone sees him or knows where he is, they should inform the police immediately. The identity of the person who gives the information will be kept completely secret.