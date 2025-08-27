GSVM Medical College, Kanpur, is set to revolutionise medical education by introducing artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital learning tools. The college plans to acquire three advanced software programs along with a virtual computerised decision table, enabling students to study anatomy and other medical subjects digitally, without relying on traditional books or cadavers.

Principal Prof. Sanjay Kala explained that the new system will allow students to explore the internal structures of the human body in 2D and 3D formats. The software will provide lifelike representations of muscles, nerves, and organs, allowing detailed observation from multiple angles. Students will also be able to study CT scans, MRIs, and complex surgical procedures through videos, images, and interactive tools.

Previously, only 10 to 15 students at a time could learn anatomy using cadavers. The AI-based virtual body will make this process more accessible and accurate, while providing detailed insights into every layer of the human body.

Additionally, one of the software programs will house thousands of research papers on medical surgeries and studies from India and abroad, giving students easy access to cutting-edge medical knowledge.

The college aims to expand this technology’s reach nationwide by connecting the virtual system to monitors, allowing students across the country to benefit from advanced digital learning.