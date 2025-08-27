Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured approval for a Rs 1,100 crore scheme from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) to construct 226 km of roads across Bihar under 15 projects.

The assurance came during a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday between Gadkari and Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen. Minister Naveen highlighted the importance of these projects for improving the state’s traffic system, easing transportation for business, agriculture, education, and general commuters.