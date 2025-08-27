- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured approval for a Rs 1,100 crore scheme from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) to construct 226 km of roads across Bihar under 15 projects.
The assurance came during a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday between Gadkari and Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen. Minister Naveen highlighted the importance of these projects for improving the state’s traffic system, easing transportation for business, agriculture, education, and general commuters.
Gadkari lauded Bihar’s Bridge Management and Maintenance Policy and discussed the proper development of roads alongside other state schemes. The estimate for the projects has already been submitted to the Central Government.
Under the Bihar State Bridge Management and Maintenance Policy-2025, all bridges in the state will be regularly maintained, which is expected to significantly reduce repair costs.
