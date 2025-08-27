Jharkhand Railway News: The railway on Wednesday announced that 24 express trains passing through Chakradharpur Railway Division between August 30 and September 3 will remain cancelled due to development works at Bilaspur Railway Division. Apart from this, the authority further stated that it will operate 6 other long-distance express trains on diverted routes. The railway stated that the cancellation of trains is likely to affect the passengers of several states, including Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. It further advised the passengers to follow the guidelines and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

These trains will remain cancelled:

Train number 18113, the Tatanagar-Bilaspur Express running from Tata, will remain cancelled from August 30 to September 2.

Train number 18114, the Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express operating from Bilaspur, will remain cancelled from August 31 to September 3.

Train number 18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express running from Tata on September 3 will remain cancelled.

Train number 18110, the Itwari-Tatanagar Express departing from Itwari on September 3, will remain cancelled.

Train number 20822 Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express departing from Santragachi on August 30 will remain cancelled.

Train number 20821, the Pune-Santragachi Humsafar Express departing from Pune on September 1, will remain cancelled.

Train number 22512 Kamakhya-LTT Mumbai Express running from Kamakhya on August 31 will remain cancelled.

Train number 22511 LTT Mumbai-Kamakhya Express, running from LTT Mumbai on September 2, will remain cancelled.

Train number 22846, the Hatia-Pune Express, running from Hatia on August 29 and September 1, will remain cancelled.

Train number 22845, the Pune-Hatia Express running from Pune on August 31 and September 3, will remain cancelled.

Train number 20971, the Udaipur-Shalimar Express running from Udaipur on August 30, will remain cancelled.

Train number 20972, the Shalimar-Udaipur Express running from Shalimar on August 31, will remain cancelled.

Train number 13425, the Malda Town-Surat Express running from Malda Town on August 30, will remain cancelled.

Train number 13425 Surat-Malda Town Express, running from Surat on September 1, will remain cancelled.