A farmer was scammed out of Rs 69,000 while trying to buy a buffalo he saw in an online advertisement. The farmer, Ravindra Kumar, from a village in the Bhojpur area, also raises cattle. A while ago, he saw an ad for a buffalo on a website and called the number listed. The scammer sent him photos of the animal, and Ravindra decided to buy it.

The seller asked for an advance payment, promising that the rest of the money could be paid after the buffalo was delivered to the farmer's village. Trusting him, Ravindra paid Rs 10,000 online.

After that, the scammer kept asking for more money for various made-up expenses. In total, the farmer ended up paying Rs 69,000 in several online installments.

Days passed, but the buffalo never arrived. Now, the seller won't deliver the animal or return the money. The frustrated farmer filed a complaint with the Bhojpur police, who have now registered a case and started an investigation. The police have identified two suspects from Rajasthan, SonuJat and Sandeep Chauhan, and have said they will be arrested soon.