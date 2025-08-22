Entrepreneurship has seen a rapid growth in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, with over 123,000 enterprises registered in the last five years, creating more than one million jobs. Over 11,000 women have entered the entrepreneurial sector, and policies in cities like Noida and Greater Noida have boosted investment.

According to data from the District Industries and Enterprise Promotion Centre, Gautam Buddh Nagar has achieved unprecedented progress in the field of entrepreneurship over the past five years.

In the last five years, more than 123,000 enterprises have been registered in the district. These have provided employment opportunities to more than 1,000,000 people. The graph of enterprise registration has risen sharply each year.

In a significant milestone, over 11,000 women have also embarked on the path of entrepreneurship, writing a new chapter of socio-economic change. Innovations such as the auction of industrial plots and the Fintech City have attracted investment.

Year Enterprise Registrations Women Entrepreneurs 2020-21 14,694 1,183 2021-22 16,769 1,565 2022-23 21,723 1,679 2023-24 30,823 2,281 2024-25 39,472 4,586

"Establishing the district as an industrial and financial hub is the state government's top priority. Entrepreneurs are being provided with incentives and infrastructural facilities, which is boosting employment generation. In micro, small, and medium enterprises, women have made their mark in sectors such as food processing, handicrafts, and tech start-ups," said Anil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Industries, Gautam Buddh Nagar.