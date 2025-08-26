At the Rozgar Mahakumbh (Employment Fair) held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that every worker in Uttar Pradesh will be guaranteed a job. To achieve this, the government will soon establish a new corporation to ensure that every worker receives a minimum wage and that there are no unauthorized deductions from their salary. The Chief Minister emphasized that it would be ideal for the state if every individual could find work that matches their skills.

Chief Minister Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh is fortunate to have the world's largest youth population. "The youth who were once forced to migrate are now becoming job creators," he said, adding that their energy is the greatest strength in the state's progress.

He highlighted that before 2017, traditional industries were on the verge of closure. However, through the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme, nine million MSME units gained a new identity, providing employment to tens of millions of people. During the COVID-19 pandemic, four million migrant workers who returned to UP found work in their home districts. Today, there are 9.6 million operational MSME units in the state.

Government Schemes and Job Creation The YuvaUdyami Yojana (Youth Entrepreneur Scheme) was launched on January 25, 2025. Under this scheme, young people aged 21 to 40 receive interest-free, guaranteed loans, with the government providing a 10 per cent margin money contribution. So far, more than 70,000 young people have benefited from this initiative.

The Chief Minister also noted that in the last eight years, approximately 850,000 young people have been given government jobs through a transparent process, including 200,000 in the police force and 156,000 teachers. Skill Development and Worker Welfare "UP is the first state to implement the Skill Mission," Adityanath said. "Labs for artificial intelligence, robotics, and drones have now been established here." He also announced that young people will be given language training to prepare them for work abroad.

Addressing worker exploitation, the Chief Minister stated that workers should not be taken advantage of through outsourcing. With this in mind, 18 Atal Residential Schools are operational for the children of labourers, and 57 Abhyudaya schools will also be opened.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched the logo for the Employment Mission, the ShramNyayalayaSetu (Labour Court Bridge) portal, the official website for the Industrial Tribunal, and a monitoring portal for the Atal Residential Schools. At the event, Labour and Skill Development Minister Anil Rajbhar reported that the unemployment rate in UP is now below 3 per cent. He added that the female labour force participation rate, which was 14 per cent in 2017, has now exceeded 36 per cent.