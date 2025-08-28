A huge dispute has started over why Uttar Pradesh's state-owned power companies, which are already losing money, paid more than Rs 1.30 crore in "membership fees" and "donations" to a private organization called the 'All India DISCOM Association'.

As soon as this information became public on Wednesday, electricity employee unions and the state's Consumer Council immediately criticized the Power Corporation's management for this spending.

Also Read: https://www.thedailyjagran.com/technology/what-are-ai-deadbots-and-why-are-people-finding-comfort-in-them-after-loosing-a-loved-one-10263287

Consumer Group Files Complaint with Regulator

The state's Consumer Council has filed a petition with the Electricity Regulatory Commission (the government body that oversees power companies), demanding a full investigation.

In the complaint, the council's president, Avdhesh Kumar Verma, made a serious allegation: the current Chairman of the government's Power Corporation, Dr. Ashish Goyal, is also the General Secretary of the private association that received the money. Verma claims this is a clear misuse of his official position. Not only that, but the former head of the Power Corporation, Alok Kumar, is the Director-General of the same private association.