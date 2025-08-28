Uttar Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in industrial development. According to the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) report for 2023-24, the state is now ranked among the top five in the country for both providing jobs and for the number of factories. This success is being seen as a direct result of the industrial policies put in place by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Looking at the numbers, job creation grew by 5.92 per cent in 2023-24. Over the last decade (from 2014-15 to 2023-24), more than 5.7 million new jobs were created in the state. In terms of employment, Uttar Pradesh now stands with leading states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The state now accounts for 8 per cent of all jobs in the country. The rapid pace of industrial development over the last eight years has created millions of these jobs.

Ranked 4th in the Nation for Factories Uttar Pradesh has also secured the 4th position in the country based on the total number of factories, holding an 8.51 per cent share of all factories in India. Only Tamil Nadu (15.43 per cent), Gujarat (12.81 per cent), and Maharashtra (10.20 per cent) are ahead of UP in this list. The state government's forward-thinking policies have not only strengthened traditional industrial areas but have also promoted the creation of new ones, creating a friendly environment for entrepreneurs to set up their factories.

Strong Economic Performance The state has also shown brilliant performance on the economic front. The report shows that in 2023-24, the Gross Value Added (GVA), a key measure of economic output, grew by an impressive 11.89 per cent. During the same period, industrial production also rose by more than 5.80 per cent.