- By Akansha Pandey
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
The Chairman of the Power Corporation, Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal, has taken a tough stance against the private billing agencies that are failing to give customers 100 per cent accurate, reading-based electricity bills.
He has ordered officials to issue warning notices to five specific companies for this failure- Sai Computer, Terra Soft, Vaibhav Infra, Fluent Grid, and Inventive Software.
In a review meeting held on Wednesday at Shakti Bhawan, the Chairman told the billing companies that customers will only be able to pay their bills easily if they receive them on time and with the correct reading. He made it clear that it is the primary duty of every agency to ensure each customer gets an accurate, reading-based bill on time.
Referring to the rising number of complaints about wrong and faulty bills, the Chairman said such complaints will absolutely not be tolerated, and the agencies will be held fully responsible. Therefore, the companies must check the quality of their meter readers' work to prevent mistakes and ensure bills are delivered on time. He warned that action will be taken against anyone found being careless in this work.
Also Read: https://www.thedailyjagran.com/india/delhi-ncr-weather-rain-in-delhi-noida-ghaziabad-gurgaon-up-weather-news-check-imd-forecast-10262974
During the meeting, he also addressed complaints about faulty meters in Kanpur and ordered them to be replaced immediately. To keep a check on quality, Executive Engineers have been told to review the billing process daily, and Chief Engineers must review it weekly. Officials were also instructed to speed up the billing process by using photos of the meters.
Looking ahead, the Chairman said that smart meters are being installed across the state. "Once all homes and businesses have smart meters, the problem of wrong bills will automatically end, and customers will be able to monitor their own electricity use," he explained.
"But," he stressed, "until that goal is achieved, the current job of providing accurate and timely bills must be done with full dedication."