The Chairman of the Power Corporation, Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal, has taken a tough stance against the private billing agencies that are failing to give customers 100 per cent accurate, reading-based electricity bills.

He has ordered officials to issue warning notices to five specific companies for this failure- Sai Computer, Terra Soft, Vaibhav Infra, Fluent Grid, and Inventive Software.

In a review meeting held on Wednesday at Shakti Bhawan, the Chairman told the billing companies that customers will only be able to pay their bills easily if they receive them on time and with the correct reading. He made it clear that it is the primary duty of every agency to ensure each customer gets an accurate, reading-based bill on time.