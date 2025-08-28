A new trend of renting out apartments for short stays, similar to hotels, is becoming very popular in Noida and Greater Noida. While these "home stays" are cheaper than hotels and easy to book online, they have become a major security problem for the thousands of families who live in these residential buildings permanently.

This business is booming, with flats in over 80 high-rise societies being rented out online. The problem recently became a serious headline when the son of a high-ranking government official, who was staying in a short-term rental with a female friend, committed suicide by jumping from the apartment in the Supernova society. This incident highlighted how these rentals are bringing risks like illegal activities right into family-oriented buildings.

Residents report that on weekends, 20 to 30 new and unknown cars enter their societies, and they are allowed in without proper checks. No one seems to be taking responsibility—not the resident associations (AOAs), not the builders, and not the city authorities.

How Security Is Bypassed: App-Based Entry The entry process for these guests is also a major concern. A guest simply requests entry through a mobile app. The flat owner gets a one-time password (OTP) and approves it. Once approved, the guest can enter the society and go straight to the flat. An attendant might be there to explain the facilities, but then they leave. This system bypasses the usual security checks at the gate. It's estimated that over 1,000 flats in the area are being run this way.

What Officials Are Saying After a resident filed a complaint, the Noida Authority sent a notice to the management of "The Golden Palm" society in Sector-168 to shut down a short-term rental operating there. It has been noticed that these problems are worse in buildings managed by builders, and less common in societies managed by the residents themselves.