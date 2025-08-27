The railings of the elevated section of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will now be painted white instead of the tricolour. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took this decision after residents objected, saying that spitting on tricolour-painted railings during travel would amount to disrespect.

During an inspection, NHAI’s regional manager directed officials to repaint the railings white on both sides. He also reviewed the progress of the expressway and instructed that the project be completed by October 31.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Metro Update: Trains On Dakshineswar-Tollygunje Routes Short-Terminated To Avoid Delays; Check Details

The 63-km expressway includes an 18-km elevated road and 45 km of greenfield road, with nearly 95 per cent of the work completed. Construction of the elevated stretch in Sarojininagar, Banthra, and Junabag is progressing rapidly and is expected to finish by September.