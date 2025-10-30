The launch of the new ‘Vertical’ electricity system in the state capital has been deferred to November 15, 2025, instead of the earlier scheduled date of November 1. The decision was made by Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) to ensure that consumers do not face any inconvenience and that the system is introduced only after complete preparedness.

According to officials, the process of assigning responsibilities under the new system, covering positions such as Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer, SDO, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Engineer, is still underway. The management intends to appoint only those engineers with a clean service record who can handle consumer complaints effectively and operate the system efficiently.

After receiving approval from the Power Corporation, the company formally issued a revised order to implement the system from November 15. Meanwhile, Chief Engineer Sushil Garg and Executive Engineer Dheeraj Yadav of the Gomti Nagar Zone conducted a surprise inspection of the help desk. They directed engineers to prioritise consumer grievance redressal and achieve 100 per cent revenue collection against set targets.

In addition, the transfer of the toll-free number 1912, integral to the new system's operation, to the Ashiana control centre is 75 per cent complete, with the remaining work expected to finish within a week. Once this is done, the Hussainganj toll-free office will be repurposed.

Yogesh Kumar, Director (Commercial) of MVVNL, stated that all help desks are operational and are being monitored regularly to ensure smooth functioning ahead of the system’s rollout.