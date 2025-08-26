As part of its campaign to ease traffic congestion and make roads jam-free, the Meerut traffic police and municipal corporation on Monday carried out a major anti-encroachment drive at Ghantaghar. During the operation, illegal constructions, including permanent and temporary structures built over drains and in front of shops, were demolished, giving the roads a visibly wider appearance.

The joint team, led by SP Traffic, began the drive at 11 AM from Ghantaghar to Chhatri Wale Peer, removing kiosks, counters, boards, and tin sheds placed on the road. A bulldozer was used to clear structures built over drains. The operation later extended from Ghantaghar to Railway Road crossing and up to Mahtab Cinema, where roadside carts, parked vehicles, and goods displayed by shopkeepers were also removed. Those who resisted were warned of strict action.

ALSO READ: Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rainfall, Flashfloods In Jammu; IMD Issues Red Alert Traders shut down shutters in protest, claiming losses worth lakhs due to the sudden action. Ekta Bazar Vyapar Sangh president Imran and general secretary Suresh Singhal alleged that encroachments were removed without prior notice and threatened to launch a sit-in protest if the drive continued.

SP Traffic Raghvendra Mishra said that during the operation, a banyan tree at Railway Road crossing and several electricity poles near Ghantaghar were found to be obstructing smooth traffic flow. He said these would soon be removed to ensure a free left lane.