Dadri Road Construction: After years of complaints and crumbling infrastructure, the Noida Authority has finally started resurfacing a major 5.5-km stretch of Dadri Road, located beneath the newly built Bhangel elevated road. The long-awaited repair work, pegged at Rs 20 crore, began this week and is expected to be completed by December. It includes laying a new road surface, revamping the central verge, and fixing the drainage system.

The project is being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd, following persistent demands from local residents and market traders who have endured poor road conditions for nearly five years. According to HT, The stretch was initially dug up back in June 2020 during the construction of the Bhangel elevated road. Since then, residents say, commuting on this road has been nothing short of a nightmare. On Tuesday, workers began laying the central verge, marking the official start of the resurfacing process.

"There was no road to commute since the Bhangel elevated road project started, as this road was full of potholes. Dust and potholes made people avoid the market. Even when protests were held and memorandums submitted, the repairs never lasted. We hope to see a proper road soon," said GP Maheshwari, a trader of Bhangel market.

To further enhance connectivity in the area, the Noida Authority has also announced plans to construct four traffic loops at the Sector 49–107 intersection. These loops are expected to ease travel to nearby sectors, with separate tenders for the work to be floated soon.

Earlier this month, the elevated road itself was officially handed over to the Authority. Constructed at a cost of Rs 608 crore, the stretch runs from the Agahpur petrol pump to the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ). It is slated to open for public use in September.