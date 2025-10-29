- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
To strengthen electricity services and ensure faster resolution of consumer grievances, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) is implementing a new operational system from November. The initiative aims to address issues related to power supply, metering, billing, and technical faults across the Noida zone.
Ahead of the system’s rollout, 25 Assistant Engineers (AEs) have been assigned specific responsibilities to streamline operations. These engineers will handle technical, commercial, and meter-related complaints. The deployment orders have been issued by PVVNL’s Managing Director.
Additionally, one Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) from the district has been attached to the post of Assistant Engineer in the distribution area of the Chief Engineer’s office. Meanwhile, one SDO and two AEs have been transferred to other districts.
Under the new structure, each task will be managed by an Executive Engineer, with SDOs, Junior Engineers (JEs), and other staff working under them. Dedicated teams are being formed for functions such as managing 11 KV and 33 KV lines, LT lines, addressing incorrect electricity bills, and disconnecting defaulting consumers.
A total of 25 AEs have been deployed across the district to ensure the system operates smoothly and efficiently once implemented.
Consumers can contact the following helpdesks for assistance:
33/11 KV Substation, Sector-25 Noida – 9193331939
33/11 KV Substation, Sector-20 Noida – 9193301541
33/11 KV Substation, Sector-62C Noida – 9193301473
33/11 KV Substation, Sector-18 Noida – 7290055930
33/11 KV Substation, Sector-16A Noida – 7290055973
33/11 KV Substation, Dhoommanikpur Dadri – 9193301576
33/11 KV Substation, Sector-150 Noida – 9193301568
33/11 KV Substation, Jewar Rural – 9193301778